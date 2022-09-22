Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autoneum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.87. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87.

Get Autoneum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATNNF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Autoneum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Autoneum from CHF 175 to CHF 110 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.