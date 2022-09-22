Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.54. 35,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,412. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

