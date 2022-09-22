Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.59. 27,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,562. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average of $198.92. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.90.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 38.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,049 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $319,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

