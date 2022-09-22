Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.59. 27,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,562. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average of $198.92. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 38.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,049 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $319,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
