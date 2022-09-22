Auto (AUTO) Hits Market Cap of $12.50 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $235.86 or 0.01227438 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auto Profile

Auto launched on December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official website is autofarm.network. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon Chain (MATIC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO).The DApp (Decentralised Application) was designed with the purpose of optimising DeFi (Decentralised Finance) users yields as they interact with the other DApps in the DeFi space.Autofarm was initiated on Binance Smart Chain with no pre-farm, no pre-sales and with the goal of optimising DeFi users' yield farming at the lowest possible cost (All APY & APRs shown have already included fees).”

