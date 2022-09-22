AurusDeFi (AWX) Price Reaches $1.53

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, AurusDeFi has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One AurusDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00007156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AurusDeFi has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00132302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00725657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00864474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About AurusDeFi

AurusDeFi launched on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

