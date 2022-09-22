Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 8.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 37,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,075,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $6,396,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Stories

