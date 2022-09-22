AT&T (NYSE:T) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.15

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 142741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.
AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
