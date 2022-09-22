AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 274,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AT&T by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,140,000 after buying an additional 396,772 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 155,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,052,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

