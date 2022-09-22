AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 1,618,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,052,184. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

