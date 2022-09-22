Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Atos from €26.00 ($26.53) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Atos Price Performance

Shares of Atos stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Atos has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

