Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $327.42.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 70,015.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $364,752,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $232.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

