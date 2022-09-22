Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 63,580 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,580 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 208,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after acquiring an additional 202,866 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8 %

MA traded down $5.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.92. 68,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

