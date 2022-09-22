Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 79.8% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 382,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 66,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.87. 12,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.