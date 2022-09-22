Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,048,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 193,189 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 374,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 223,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.64. 431,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,963,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

