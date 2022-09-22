Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $580,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,957. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

