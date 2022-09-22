Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $45.52 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,122 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $45,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.18. The company had a trading volume of 66,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,109. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

