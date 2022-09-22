Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 84,058 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,058 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,324,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.3 %

DKS traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $106.98. 41,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.