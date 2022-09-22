Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astrotech Stock Performance
ASTC stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 311,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,961,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,779.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Astrotech
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
