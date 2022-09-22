ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ASE Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ASE Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

