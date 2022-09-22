ASD Trading 17.9% Higher This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One ASD coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $67.92 million and $1.99 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005399 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,529.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011150 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00063628 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX was a non-refundable functional utility token used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX was to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. With the rebranding of BitMax as AscendEX, AscendEX announced BTMX (BitMax Native Token), to be updated as ASD and new smart contracts for BTMX. Telegram (English) | Youtube | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

