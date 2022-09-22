Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) Insider Hugh Bresser Buys 4,500,000 Shares of Stock

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD – Get Rating) insider Hugh Bresser purchased 4,500,000 shares of Arrow Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$22,500.00 ($15,734.27).

Hugh Bresser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Hugh Bresser acquired 1,499,999 shares of Arrow Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,999.99 ($6,293.70).

Arrow Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

About Arrow Minerals

Arrow Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration in Burkina Faso and Western Australia. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Strickland Gold project covering an area of 1,150 square kilometers of exploration licenses located in the Eastern Goldfields; a 100% interest in the Malinda Lithium project comprising an area of approximately 600 square kilometers of exploration licenses in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia; and a 10% interest in the Plumridge Nickel project covering an area of approximately 1,880 square kilometers located in Fraser Range province.

