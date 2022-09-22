Armor NXM Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (arNXM)

Armor NXM (arNXM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Armor NXM has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $12,185.00 worth of Armor NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Armor NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $13.31 or 0.00069057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Armor NXM has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Armor NXM Coin Profile

Armor NXM’s genesis date was January 21st, 2021. Armor NXM’s total supply is 238,250 coins. The official website for Armor NXM is armor.fi. Armor NXM’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Armor NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor's arNXM vault allows users to stake wNXM tokens with Nexus Mutual without the need to lock their tokens for 90 days. It's been created to boost the amount of capital being staked in the Nexus Mutual protocol.The arNXM Vault accepts deposits of wNXM, exchanges them for arNXM at the current value (based on the amount of NXM the contract has and total supply of arNXM), then a user may withdraw to gain rewards from their staking.”

