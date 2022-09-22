Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 9,103 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $190.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

