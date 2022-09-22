Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 830 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.