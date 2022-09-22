Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 14,049 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.