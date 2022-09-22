Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $223.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average is $242.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

