Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 31,641 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,682,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,516 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 370,147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after buying an additional 1,124,814 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

