Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,739 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Shares of MCD opened at $251.08 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.32 and its 200 day moving average is $249.34. The stock has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

