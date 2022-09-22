Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 13,303 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after acquiring an additional 804,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after acquiring an additional 117,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.99 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.09.

