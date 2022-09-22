Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 180,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,670,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 84,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $283.56 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.56 and its 200 day moving average is $312.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

