Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.27 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.22% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

