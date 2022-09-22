Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 1.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHML opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.