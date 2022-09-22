Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 88,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 645,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $29.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

