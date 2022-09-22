Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 31,640 Shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNG. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:KNG opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18.

