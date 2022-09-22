Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,151 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WMT opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $365.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

