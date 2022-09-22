Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Down to $8.57

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.16. Arhaus shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 5,250 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Arhaus Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $3,447,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

