argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $427.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.06.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.31. 10,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.63. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.83. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $403.77.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,909,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in argenx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in argenx by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

