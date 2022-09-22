Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

