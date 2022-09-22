Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.32

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 3275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,162,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,037,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,232,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

