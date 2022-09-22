ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Declares Dividend of $0.09

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0904 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

ARC Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.28.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AETUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

