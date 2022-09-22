Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 4.8 %

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 381,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 39.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 791,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 223,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

