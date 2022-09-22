Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$1.42-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

APOG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,241. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.