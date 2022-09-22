Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.05 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 1,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $897.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.