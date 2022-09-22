Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.05 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $892.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

