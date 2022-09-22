APIX (APIX) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

APIX (APIX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, APIX has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $521,668.90 and $213,255.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00720574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00871719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

