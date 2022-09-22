APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Invests $10.52 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 340,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,522,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.1% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $40.48.

