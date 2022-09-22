Anyswap (ANY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $610,319.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $4.30 or 0.00022974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $80.12 million and approximately $610,319.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00128398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00541502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00886466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

