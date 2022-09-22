Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT at $189.58

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSPOF. Desjardins raised their target price on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.58. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

