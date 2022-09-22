Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $71.10

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.65. Nevro has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $126.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18.

Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $104.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 294.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nevro by 26.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 140.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

