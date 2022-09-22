Analysts Offer Predictions for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKTR. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 486,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 112,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 210,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 279,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 175,275 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,497 shares of company stock valued at $560,040 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

